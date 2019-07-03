Reviewing American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC)’s and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR)’s results

American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ:AOBC) and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) compete with each other in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Outdoor Brands Corporation 11 0.79 N/A 0.14 68.25 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. 85 1.09 N/A 6.08 13.55

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to American Outdoor Brands Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. American Outdoor Brands Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Outdoor Brands Corporation 0.00% 3.8% 2.2% Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. 0.00% 56.6% 11.3%

Volatility and Risk

American Outdoor Brands Corporation’s current beta is -0.07 and it happens to be 107.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s 1.37 beta is the reason why it is 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of American Outdoor Brands Corporation are 2.9 and 1.2. Competitively, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. has 2 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. American Outdoor Brands Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Corporation and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Outdoor Brands Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

American Outdoor Brands Corporation’s consensus target price is $13.5, while its potential upside is 47.06%. Competitively the consensus target price of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is $92.5, which is potential 17.39% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that American Outdoor Brands Corporation seems more appealing than Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 74.5% of American Outdoor Brands Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.12% of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.4% of American Outdoor Brands Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Outdoor Brands Corporation -0.53% -2.5% -23.67% -30.84% -16.74% -27.29% Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. -3.95% -4.68% -12.04% -7.7% -2.05% 14.26%

For the past year American Outdoor Brands Corporation had bearish trend while Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. beats American Outdoor Brands Corporation.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services. The Propulsion Systems segment offers struts/pylons; nacelles, including thrust reversers; and related engine structural components primarily to aircraft or engine OEMs, as well as related spares and MRO services. The Wing Systems provides wings and wing components, such as flight control surfaces; and other miscellaneous structural parts primarily to aircraft OEMs, as well as related spares and MRO services. It also offers low observables comprising radar absorbent and translucent materials; rotorcrafts that include forward cockpits and cabins; and other military services, which comprise fabrication, bonding, assembly, testing, tooling, processing, engineering analysis, and training. The company was formerly known as Mid-Western Aircraft Systems Holdings, Inc. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.