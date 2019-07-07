Reviewing American National Insurance Company (ANAT)’s and The Navigators Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG)’s results

American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) and The Navigators Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National Insurance Company 126 0.91 N/A 14.81 7.72 The Navigators Group Inc. 70 0.00 N/A 1.06 65.66

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of American National Insurance Company and The Navigators Group Inc. The Navigators Group Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than American National Insurance Company. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. American National Insurance Company’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than The Navigators Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National Insurance Company 0.00% 7.4% 1.5% The Navigators Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.75 shows that American National Insurance Company is 25.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. The Navigators Group Inc. has a 0.33 beta and it is 67.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

American National Insurance Company and The Navigators Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 64.5% and 76.2%. American National Insurance Company’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.1% of The Navigators Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American National Insurance Company 0.14% -3.5% -21.41% -9.91% -4.13% -10.15% The Navigators Group Inc. -0.07% -0.21% -0.09% 0.72% 19.01% 0.45%

For the past year American National Insurance Company had bearish trend while The Navigators Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

American National Insurance Company beats on 7 of the 9 factors The Navigators Group Inc.

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products. Its Annuity segment provides deferred, variable, and single premium immediate annuity products. The company's Health segment offers medicare supplement, supplemental, stop-loss, credit disability, and medical expense insurance. Its Property and Casualty segment provides personal lines insurance, such as auto, homeowners, boats, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, and other exposures; and commercial lines of insurance, including property and casualty coverage tailored for a farm, ranch, or other agricultural business within the rural and suburban markets, as well as property, liability, and workers' compensation coverages. This segment also offers credit-related property insurance products comprising collateral or creditor protection insurance; guaranteed auto protection or guaranteed asset protection insurance; and mortgage security insurance. The company distributes its products through career and multiple-line agents, broker-dealers, independent insurance agents and brokers, managing general underwriters, and financial institutions, as well as through direct marketing channels. American National Insurance Company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, Texas.

The Navigators Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, underwrites ocean marine, property and casualty, professional liability, and specialty insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through the U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Global Reinsurance segments. It provides marine insurance products comprising cargo, craft, hull, inland marine, and marine liability insurance products, as well as customs bonds, fishing vessels, transport, war, other marine, protection and indemnity, specie and fine art insurance, and energy liability; and energy and engineering insurance products consisting of onshore and offshore energy, power station, and construction project, property, life sciences, political violence and terrorism, and other property and casualty. The company also offers monoline environmental impairment liability; commercial retail and specialty wholesale excess casualty; general liability; and auto, global package, life sciences, and property insurance products. In addition, it provides directors and officersÂ’ insurance products; and errors and omissions (E&O) insurance products, such as architects and engineers, accountants, miscellaneous professional liability, real estate E&O, and other E&O; and other professional liability insurance products. Further, the company offers accident and health, marine, property and casualty, professional and management liability, agriculture, surety, and other reinsurance products. It distributes its products through international, national, and regional retail and wholesale insurance brokers. The Navigators Group, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.