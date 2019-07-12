Reviewing American National Insurance Company (ANAT)’s and Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR)’s results

Both American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) and Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National Insurance Company 126 0.90 N/A 14.81 7.72 Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited 1 1.61 N/A -1.00 0.00

Demonstrates American National Insurance Company and Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has American National Insurance Company and Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National Insurance Company 0.00% 7.4% 1.5% Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited 0.00% -45.3% -31.4%

Volatility & Risk

American National Insurance Company’s 0.75 beta indicates that its volatility is 25.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited’s 1.69 beta is the reason why it is 69.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both American National Insurance Company and Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 64.5% and 4.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of American National Insurance Company’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.7% of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American National Insurance Company 0.14% -3.5% -21.41% -9.91% -4.13% -10.15% Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited -3.2% -7.81% 1.72% 5.36% -42.44% 87.3%

For the past year American National Insurance Company has -10.15% weaker performance while Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited has 87.3% stronger performance.

Summary

American National Insurance Company beats Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited on 5 of the 7 factors.

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products. Its Annuity segment provides deferred, variable, and single premium immediate annuity products. The company's Health segment offers medicare supplement, supplemental, stop-loss, credit disability, and medical expense insurance. Its Property and Casualty segment provides personal lines insurance, such as auto, homeowners, boats, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, and other exposures; and commercial lines of insurance, including property and casualty coverage tailored for a farm, ranch, or other agricultural business within the rural and suburban markets, as well as property, liability, and workers' compensation coverages. This segment also offers credit-related property insurance products comprising collateral or creditor protection insurance; guaranteed auto protection or guaranteed asset protection insurance; and mortgage security insurance. The company distributes its products through career and multiple-line agents, broker-dealers, independent insurance agents and brokers, managing general underwriters, and financial institutions, as well as through direct marketing channels. American National Insurance Company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, Texas.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited operates as a specialty property and casualty reinsurer that provides reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.