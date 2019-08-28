Reviewing American National Insurance Company (ANAT)’s and Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN)’s results

Both American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) and Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National Insurance Company 123 0.83 N/A 14.81 8.17 Horace Mann Educators Corporation 40 1.32 N/A 0.72 60.08

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of American National Insurance Company and Horace Mann Educators Corporation. Horace Mann Educators Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than American National Insurance Company. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. American National Insurance Company’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Horace Mann Educators Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National Insurance Company 0.00% 7.4% 1.5% Horace Mann Educators Corporation 0.00% 2.3% 0.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.69 beta indicates that American National Insurance Company is 31.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Horace Mann Educators Corporation on the other hand, has 0.66 beta which makes it 34.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

American National Insurance Company and Horace Mann Educators Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American National Insurance Company 0 0 0 0.00 Horace Mann Educators Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s potential upside is 7.15% and its average target price is $46.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both American National Insurance Company and Horace Mann Educators Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 64.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of American National Insurance Company’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.4% of Horace Mann Educators Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American National Insurance Company -1.95% 1.95% 6.92% -11.79% -5.44% -4.89% Horace Mann Educators Corporation 0.88% 6.29% 7.52% 5.21% 0.44% 15.99%

For the past year American National Insurance Company has -4.89% weaker performance while Horace Mann Educators Corporation has 15.99% stronger performance.

Summary

American National Insurance Company beats on 6 of the 10 factors Horace Mann Educators Corporation.

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products. Its Annuity segment provides deferred, variable, and single premium immediate annuity products. The company's Health segment offers medicare supplement, supplemental, stop-loss, credit disability, and medical expense insurance. Its Property and Casualty segment provides personal lines insurance, such as auto, homeowners, boats, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, and other exposures; and commercial lines of insurance, including property and casualty coverage tailored for a farm, ranch, or other agricultural business within the rural and suburban markets, as well as property, liability, and workers' compensation coverages. This segment also offers credit-related property insurance products comprising collateral or creditor protection insurance; guaranteed auto protection or guaranteed asset protection insurance; and mortgage security insurance. The company distributes its products through career and multiple-line agents, broker-dealers, independent insurance agents and brokers, managing general underwriters, and financial institutions, as well as through direct marketing channels. American National Insurance Company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, Texas.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity Products, Life Insurance, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and homeowners insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified annuities; and life insurance products. The company markets its products through its sales force of full-time agents and independent agents to K-12 teachers, administrators, and other employees of public schools and their families. Horace Mann Educators Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois.