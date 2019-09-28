Reviewing American National Insurance Company (ANAT)’s and Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB)’s results

American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) and Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Property & Casualty Insurance. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National Insurance Company 118 0.00 14.19M 14.81 8.17 Donegal Group Inc. 13 0.00 13.74M 0.30 46.17

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for American National Insurance Company and Donegal Group Inc. Donegal Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to American National Insurance Company. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. American National Insurance Company is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National Insurance Company 12,062,223.73% 7.4% 1.5% Donegal Group Inc. 105,692,307.69% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

American National Insurance Company and Donegal Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 64.9% and 91.55%. About 0.4% of American National Insurance Company’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.42% of Donegal Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American National Insurance Company -1.95% 1.95% 6.92% -11.79% -5.44% -4.89% Donegal Group Inc. -0.29% 7.5% 0.07% -3.88% -12.91% 16.61%

For the past year American National Insurance Company has -4.89% weaker performance while Donegal Group Inc. has 16.61% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors American National Insurance Company beats Donegal Group Inc.

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products. Its Annuity segment provides deferred, variable, and single premium immediate annuity products. The company's Health segment offers medicare supplement, supplemental, stop-loss, credit disability, and medical expense insurance. Its Property and Casualty segment provides personal lines insurance, such as auto, homeowners, boats, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, and other exposures; and commercial lines of insurance, including property and casualty coverage tailored for a farm, ranch, or other agricultural business within the rural and suburban markets, as well as property, liability, and workers' compensation coverages. This segment also offers credit-related property insurance products comprising collateral or creditor protection insurance; guaranteed auto protection or guaranteed asset protection insurance; and mortgage security insurance. The company distributes its products through career and multiple-line agents, broker-dealers, independent insurance agents and brokers, managing general underwriters, and financial institutions, as well as through direct marketing channels. American National Insurance Company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, Texas.