Reviewing American National Insurance Company (ANAT)’s and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIHPP)’s results

As Property & Casualty Insurance businesses, American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIHPP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National Insurance Company 121 0.87 N/A 14.81 8.17 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 25 0.58 N/A -0.42 0.00

In table 1 we can see American National Insurance Company and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National Insurance Company 0.00% 7.4% 1.5% 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both American National Insurance Company and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 64.9% and 0% respectively. American National Insurance Company’s share held by insiders are 0.4%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American National Insurance Company -1.95% 1.95% 6.92% -11.79% -5.44% -4.89% 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 1.08% 3.77% 3.35% 23.57% -0.04% 32.71%

For the past year American National Insurance Company has -4.89% weaker performance while 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. has 32.71% stronger performance.

Summary

American National Insurance Company beats on 6 of the 7 factors 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products. Its Annuity segment provides deferred, variable, and single premium immediate annuity products. The company's Health segment offers medicare supplement, supplemental, stop-loss, credit disability, and medical expense insurance. Its Property and Casualty segment provides personal lines insurance, such as auto, homeowners, boats, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, and other exposures; and commercial lines of insurance, including property and casualty coverage tailored for a farm, ranch, or other agricultural business within the rural and suburban markets, as well as property, liability, and workers' compensation coverages. This segment also offers credit-related property insurance products comprising collateral or creditor protection insurance; guaranteed auto protection or guaranteed asset protection insurance; and mortgage security insurance. The company distributes its products through career and multiple-line agents, broker-dealers, independent insurance agents and brokers, managing general underwriters, and financial institutions, as well as through direct marketing channels. American National Insurance Company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, Texas.