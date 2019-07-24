Reviewing American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB)’s and Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) and Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). The two are both Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National Bankshares Inc. 35 4.93 N/A 2.61 13.90 Union Bankshares Corporation 34 0.00 N/A 2.48 14.13

Table 1 demonstrates American National Bankshares Inc. and Union Bankshares Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Union Bankshares Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than American National Bankshares Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. American National Bankshares Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Union Bankshares Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides American National Bankshares Inc. and Union Bankshares Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 1.2% Union Bankshares Corporation 0.00% 8.1% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

American National Bankshares Inc. has a 0.97 beta, while its volatility is 3.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Union Bankshares Corporation’s 39.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.39 beta.

Analyst Ratings

American National Bankshares Inc. and Union Bankshares Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American National Bankshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Union Bankshares Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Union Bankshares Corporation’s average target price is $42, while its potential upside is 19.05%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 31.2% of American National Bankshares Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 69.6% of Union Bankshares Corporation are owned by institutional investors. American National Bankshares Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.3%. Comparatively, 1.6% are Union Bankshares Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American National Bankshares Inc. -2.05% 4.1% 5.55% -0.6% -6.49% 23.95% Union Bankshares Corporation -3.89% 2.4% 0.52% 1.95% -13.42% 24.12%

For the past year American National Bankshares Inc. has weaker performance than Union Bankshares Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors American National Bankshares Inc. beats Union Bankshares Corporation.