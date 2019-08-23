Reviewing American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB)’s and South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB)’s results

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) and South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB), both competing one another are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National Bankshares Inc. 36 4.91 N/A 1.81 20.40 South State Corporation 72 4.18 N/A 4.94 16.22

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of American National Bankshares Inc. and South State Corporation. South State Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to American National Bankshares Inc. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. American National Bankshares Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than South State Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) and South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 1.2% South State Corporation 0.00% 7.7% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.01 beta means American National Bankshares Inc.’s volatility is 1.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. South State Corporation on the other hand, has 1.31 beta which makes it 31.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.7% of American National Bankshares Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.5% of South State Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.5% of American National Bankshares Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of South State Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American National Bankshares Inc. 3.21% -2.3% -0.59% 13.05% -8.44% 26.2% South State Corporation 2.92% 7.53% 7.19% 18.5% -8.33% 33.56%

For the past year American National Bankshares Inc. has weaker performance than South State Corporation

Summary

South State Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors American National Bankshares Inc.