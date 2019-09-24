Reviewing American Midstream Partners LP (AMID)’s and The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in American Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AMID) and The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB). The two are both Oil & Gas Pipelines companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Midstream Partners LP 5 0.00 N/A -0.71 0.00 The Williams Companies Inc. 27 3.47 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates American Midstream Partners LP and The Williams Companies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has American Midstream Partners LP and The Williams Companies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0% The Williams Companies Inc. 0.00% -0.8% -0.2%

Analyst Ratings

American Midstream Partners LP and The Williams Companies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Midstream Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 The Williams Companies Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Meanwhile, The Williams Companies Inc.’s average target price is $29.4, while its potential upside is 19.46%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both American Midstream Partners LP and The Williams Companies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.13% and 90.9% respectively. 1.72% are American Midstream Partners LP’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of The Williams Companies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Midstream Partners LP 0% 0.77% 0.77% 36.46% -54.04% 72.94% The Williams Companies Inc. -8.4% -12.19% -11.94% -8.81% -16.67% 11.75%

For the past year American Midstream Partners LP’s stock price has bigger growth than The Williams Companies Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors The Williams Companies Inc. beats American Midstream Partners LP.

The Williams Companies, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Williams Partners, Williams NGL (natural gas liquids) & Petchem Services, and Other segments. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the offshore Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area. The company also owns and operates a natural gas pipeline system extending from the San Juan basin in northwestern New Mexico and southwestern Colorado through Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington to a point on the Canadian border near Sumas, Washington; gulfstream natural gas pipeline system extending from the Mobile Bay area in Alabama to markets in Florida; and constitution pipeline that would connect its gathering system in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania to the Iroquois Gas Transmission and Tennessee Gas Pipeline systems in New York. In addition, it provides natural gas gathering, treating, processing, and compression; NGL production, fractionation, storage, marketing, and transportation; deepwater production handling and crude oil transportation; and olefin production services, as well as transports and stores natural gas to local natural gas distribution companies, municipal utilities, direct industrial users, electric power generators, and natural gas marketers and producers. Further, the company offers construction management services. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated approximately 13,600 miles of pipelines. The Williams Companies, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.