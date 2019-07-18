Reviewing American Midstream Partners LP (AMID)’s and Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NYSE:PAA)’s results

Both American Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AMID) and Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NYSE:PAA) are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Midstream Partners LP 5 0.37 N/A -0.91 0.00 Plains All American Pipeline L.P. 24 0.52 N/A 3.47 6.98

In table 1 we can see American Midstream Partners LP and Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0% Plains All American Pipeline L.P. 0.00% 12% 4.2%

Risk & Volatility

American Midstream Partners LP is 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.59. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. on the other hand, has 1.01 beta which makes it 1.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of American Midstream Partners LP is 0.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.2. The Current Ratio of rival Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than American Midstream Partners LP.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 58.2% of American Midstream Partners LP shares and 45.5% of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares. About 1.7% of American Midstream Partners LP’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Midstream Partners LP 0% 0.39% 28.71% -6.14% -52.73% 71.62% Plains All American Pipeline L.P. 1.76% -1.58% 1.76% 5.26% -0.74% 20.86%

For the past year American Midstream Partners LP was more bullish than Plains All American Pipeline L.P.

Summary

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. beats American Midstream Partners LP on 7 of the 8 factors.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), natural gas, and refined products in the United States and Canada. Its Transportation segment transports crude oil and NGL through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned and leased 19,200 miles of active crude oil and NGL pipelines and gathering systems; 31 million barrels of active and above-ground tank capacity; 810 trailers; 120 transport and storage barges; and 60 transport tugs. The companyÂ’s Facilities segment provides storage, terminalling, and throughput services for crude oil, refined products, NGL, and natural gas; and NGL fractionation and isomerization, and natural gas and condensate processing services. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated approximately 80 million barrels of crude oil and refined products storage capacity; 32 million barrels of NGL storage capacity; 97 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage working capacity; 31 billion cubic feet of base gas; 9 natural gas processing plants; 1 condensate processing facility; 8 fractionation plants; 34 crude oil and NGL rail terminals; 6 marine facilities; and 1,000 miles of active pipelines. Its Supply and Logistics segment purchases crude oil at the wellhead, pipeline, terminal, and rail facilities; purchases cargos at load port and various locations in transit; stores inventory, and NGL and natural gas; purchases NGL; resells or exchanges crude oil and NGL; transports crude oil and NGL on trucks, barges, railcars, pipelines, and ocean-going vessels; and purchases and sells natural gas. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 14 million barrels of crude oil and NGL linefill; 5 million barrels of crude oil and NGL linefill; 820 trucks and 1,065 trailers; and 10,660 crude oil and NGL railcars. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.