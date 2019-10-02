Reviewing American Midstream Partners LP (AMID)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting American Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AMID) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

American Midstream Partners LP has 57.13% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 56.40% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand American Midstream Partners LP has 1.72% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.16% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have American Midstream Partners LP and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Midstream Partners LP 865,839,694.66% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 27.02% 28.36% 9.27%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares American Midstream Partners LP and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio American Midstream Partners LP 45.37M 5 0.00 Industry Average 553.35M 2.05B 17.96

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for American Midstream Partners LP and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Midstream Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.07 2.00 2.57

The competitors have a potential upside of 28.76%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of American Midstream Partners LP and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Midstream Partners LP 0% 0.77% 0.77% 36.46% -54.04% 72.94% Industry Average 2.27% 5.05% 5.45% 13.99% 11.52% 19.39%

For the past year American Midstream Partners LP’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Dividends

American Midstream Partners LP does not pay a dividend.

Summary

American Midstream Partners LP’s rivals show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.