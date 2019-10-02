Reviewing American Midstream Partners LP (AMID)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting American Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AMID) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
American Midstream Partners LP has 57.13% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 56.40% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand American Midstream Partners LP has 1.72% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.16% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
On first table we have American Midstream Partners LP and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|American Midstream Partners LP
|865,839,694.66%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|27.02%
|28.36%
|9.27%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares American Midstream Partners LP and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|American Midstream Partners LP
|45.37M
|5
|0.00
|Industry Average
|553.35M
|2.05B
|17.96
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for American Midstream Partners LP and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|American Midstream Partners LP
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.07
|2.00
|2.57
The competitors have a potential upside of 28.76%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of American Midstream Partners LP and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|American Midstream Partners LP
|0%
|0.77%
|0.77%
|36.46%
|-54.04%
|72.94%
|Industry Average
|2.27%
|5.05%
|5.45%
|13.99%
|11.52%
|19.39%
For the past year American Midstream Partners LP’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.
Dividends
American Midstream Partners LP does not pay a dividend.
Summary
American Midstream Partners LP’s rivals show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.