Reviewing American Midstream Partners LP (AMID)’s and Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:HEP)’s results

American Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AMID) and Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:HEP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Oil & Gas Pipelines. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Midstream Partners LP 5 0.00 N/A -0.71 0.00 Holly Energy Partners L.P. 28 5.24 N/A 1.74 16.70

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of American Midstream Partners LP and Holly Energy Partners L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of American Midstream Partners LP and Holly Energy Partners L.P.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0% Holly Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 41.9% 8.7%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.13% of American Midstream Partners LP shares and 31.7% of Holly Energy Partners L.P. shares. About 1.72% of American Midstream Partners LP’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Holly Energy Partners L.P.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Midstream Partners LP 0% 0.77% 0.77% 36.46% -54.04% 72.94% Holly Energy Partners L.P. -3.19% 4.79% 7.45% -4.87% -5.97% 1.96%

For the past year American Midstream Partners LP was more bullish than Holly Energy Partners L.P.

Summary

Holly Energy Partners L.P. beats American Midstream Partners LP on 7 of the 8 factors.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Units. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as distillates, such as high- and low-sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils, and gases; crude oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil. It operates 24 main pipelines; crude gathering networks; 10 refined product terminals; 1 crude terminal; 8,300 track feet of rail storage; 7 locations with truck and/or rail racks; and tankages at 6 refining facility locations, as well as 5 refinery processing units. The company serves as the general partner of Holly Logistic Services, L.L.C. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. was founded in 2004 and is based in Dallas, Texas.