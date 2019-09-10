Reviewing American Midstream Partners LP (AMID)’s and Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)’s results

American Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AMID) and Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Pipelines that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Midstream Partners LP 5 0.00 N/A -0.71 0.00 Enbridge Inc. 36 0.00 N/A 1.61 20.78

In table 1 we can see American Midstream Partners LP and Enbridge Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has American Midstream Partners LP and Enbridge Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0% Enbridge Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 2.4%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

American Midstream Partners LP and Enbridge Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.13% and 70.5%. 1.72% are American Midstream Partners LP’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 9.2% of Enbridge Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Midstream Partners LP 0% 0.77% 0.77% 36.46% -54.04% 72.94% Enbridge Inc. -4.57% -7.69% -9.34% -8.62% -5.44% 7.43%

For the past year American Midstream Partners LP’s stock price has bigger growth than Enbridge Inc.

Summary

Enbridge Inc. beats American Midstream Partners LP on 6 of the 7 factors.

Enbridge Inc. engages in energy transportation activities in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Distribution, Gas Pipelines and Processing, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals. The Gas Distribution segment operates as a natural gas utility that serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Central and Eastern Ontario, and Northern New York State, as well as in Quebec and New Brunswick. The Gas Pipelines and Processing segment holds interests in natural gas pipelines, and gathering and processing facilities, including the Alliance pipeline and the Vector pipeline, as well as transmission and gathering pipelines in the Gulf of Mexico; and the Aux Sable, a natural gas fractionation and extraction facility. The Green Power and Transmission segment engages in the renewable energy projects, such as wind, solar, and geothermal projects with a generating capacity of approximately 1,900 megawatts; and operates waste heat recovery facilities. The Energy Services segment provides energy supply and marketing services to refiners, producers, and other customers; crude oil and NGL marketing services; physical barrel marketing services; and natural gas marketing services. This segment also provides natural gas supply, transportation, balancing, and storage services for third parties. The company was formerly known as IPL Energy Inc. and changed its name to Enbridge Inc. in October 1998. Enbridge Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.