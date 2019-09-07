Reviewing American International Group Inc. (AIG)’s and HCI Group Inc. (NYSE:HCI)’s results

Both American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) and HCI Group Inc. (NYSE:HCI) are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American International Group Inc. 50 0.92 N/A -0.29 0.00 HCI Group Inc. 42 1.39 N/A 1.74 23.05

Demonstrates American International Group Inc. and HCI Group Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has American International Group Inc. and HCI Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International Group Inc. 0.00% -0.5% -0.1% HCI Group Inc. 0.00% 7.8% 1.8%

Risk & Volatility

American International Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.21 beta. Competitively, HCI Group Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.76 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for American International Group Inc. and HCI Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American International Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 HCI Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

American International Group Inc.’s average target price is $57, while its potential upside is 3.92%. Competitively the average target price of HCI Group Inc. is $46, which is potential 11.57% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that HCI Group Inc. looks more robust than American International Group Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

American International Group Inc. and HCI Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.6% and 62.8%. About 0.14% of American International Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 17.6% of HCI Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American International Group Inc. -2.44% 3.99% 19.46% 30.79% 1.91% 42.07% HCI Group Inc. -0.67% -2.24% -5.22% -15.14% -6.53% -21.1%

For the past year American International Group Inc. had bullish trend while HCI Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

HCI Group Inc. beats American International Group Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

HCI Group, Inc. engages in the property and casualty insurance business in Florida. It provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants; and reinsurance. The company also leases office properties and retail shopping centers; and owns and operates one full-service restaurant and two marinas. In addition, it offers designs and develops Web-based applications and products for mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc. and changed its name to HCI Group, Inc. in May 2013. HCI Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.