Reviewing American International Group Inc. (AIG)’s and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American International Group Inc. 46 0.99 N/A -0.29 0.00 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 5 0.51 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates American International Group Inc. and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International Group Inc. 0.00% -0.5% -0.1% 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.36 beta indicates that American International Group Inc. is 36.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. has beta of 0.75 which is 25.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for American International Group Inc. and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American International Group Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

American International Group Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -5.53% and an $51.8 average price target. Competitively 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $7, with potential upside of 34.10%. Based on the results shown earlier, 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than American International Group Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.2% of American International Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.2% of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.14% of American International Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American International Group Inc. 3.78% 13.21% 17.36% 18.32% -2.02% 31.57% 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 7.29% 0.56% 16.49% -6.61% -20.44% 33.58%

For the past year American International Group Inc. has weaker performance than 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana and Texas. The company offers homeownersÂ’ insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products. It offers its insurance policies through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Maison Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. in November 2013. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Tampa, Florida.