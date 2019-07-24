Reviewing American International Group Inc. (AIG)’s and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIHPP)’s results

This is a contrast between American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIHPP) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Property & Casualty Insurance and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|American International Group Inc.
|48
|1.04
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
|1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.
|24
|0.54
|N/A
|-0.05
|0.00
Table 1 highlights American International Group Inc. and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|American International Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-0.5%
|-0.1%
|1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
American International Group Inc. and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|American International Group Inc.
|0
|2
|3
|2.60
|1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
American International Group Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -9.74% and an $51.8 consensus price target.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 92.2% of American International Group Inc. shares and 0% of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.14% of American International Group Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|American International Group Inc.
|3.78%
|13.21%
|17.36%
|18.32%
|-2.02%
|31.57%
|1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.
|-0.39%
|1.48%
|14.93%
|1.48%
|4.63%
|31.36%
For the past year American International Group Inc. was more bullish than 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.
Summary
American International Group Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.
