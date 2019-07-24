Reviewing American International Group Inc. (AIG)’s and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIHPP)’s results

This is a contrast between American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIHPP) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Property & Casualty Insurance and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American International Group Inc. 48 1.04 N/A -0.29 0.00 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 24 0.54 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 highlights American International Group Inc. and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International Group Inc. 0.00% -0.5% -0.1% 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

American International Group Inc. and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American International Group Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

American International Group Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -9.74% and an $51.8 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.2% of American International Group Inc. shares and 0% of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.14% of American International Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American International Group Inc. 3.78% 13.21% 17.36% 18.32% -2.02% 31.57% 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. -0.39% 1.48% 14.93% 1.48% 4.63% 31.36%

For the past year American International Group Inc. was more bullish than 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

Summary

American International Group Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.