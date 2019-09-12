Reviewing American Financial Group Inc. (AFG)’s and Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG) and Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). The two are both Property & Casualty Insurance companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Financial Group Inc. 101 1.28 N/A 7.87 13.01 Stewart Information Services Corporation 41 0.48 N/A 1.88 20.11

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Stewart Information Services Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than American Financial Group Inc. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. American Financial Group Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows American Financial Group Inc. and Stewart Information Services Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 13.7% 1.1% Stewart Information Services Corporation 0.00% 7.1% 3.4%

Volatility & Risk

American Financial Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.84 beta. Stewart Information Services Corporation’s 44.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.56 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.2% of American Financial Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 89.7% of Stewart Information Services Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.7% of American Financial Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Stewart Information Services Corporation has 2.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Financial Group Inc. -1.15% -0.81% 0.85% 9.55% -5.67% 14.81% Stewart Information Services Corporation 0.53% -6.64% -11.61% -14.1% -15.65% -8.62%

For the past year American Financial Group Inc. had bullish trend while Stewart Information Services Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

American Financial Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Stewart Information Services Corporation.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. This segment also offers centralized title services, such as title and closing, post-closing, default, and REO-related title services, as well as provides home and personal insurance services, and services for tax-deferred exchanges. The Ancillary Services and Corporate segment offers appraisal and valuation services to the mortgage industry. The company serves homebuyers and sellers, residential and commercial real estate professionals, mortgage lenders and servicers, title agencies and real estate attorneys, home builders, mortgage brokers and investors, developers, lenders, and real estate brokers and agents, as well as the United States government. Stewart Information Services Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.