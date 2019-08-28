Reviewing American Financial Group Inc. (AFG)’s and Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)’s results

Both American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG) and Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Financial Group Inc. 100 1.21 N/A 7.87 13.01 Donegal Group Inc. 14 0.50 N/A -0.01 0.00

In table 1 we can see American Financial Group Inc. and Donegal Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has American Financial Group Inc. and Donegal Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 13.7% 1.1% Donegal Group Inc. 0.00% 2% 0.5%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.84 shows that American Financial Group Inc. is 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Donegal Group Inc.’s 75.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.25 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both American Financial Group Inc. and Donegal Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.2% and 81.4% respectively. 0.7% are American Financial Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of Donegal Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Financial Group Inc. -1.15% -0.81% 0.85% 9.55% -5.67% 14.81% Donegal Group Inc. 3.99% -1.13% 9.76% 10.74% 9.11% 8.83%

For the past year American Financial Group Inc. has stronger performance than Donegal Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors American Financial Group Inc. beats Donegal Group Inc.

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles. It also offers homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft; and liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. In addition, the company offers commercial automobile policies; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against various perils, primarily combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workersÂ’ compensation policies, which offer benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. Further, it operates as a unitary savings and loan holding company. The company markets its insurance products through a network of approximately 2,400 independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania. Donegal Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Donegal Mutual Insurance Company.