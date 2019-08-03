Reviewing American Financial Group Inc. (AFG)’s and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A)’s results

Both American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A) are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Financial Group Inc. 100 1.23 N/A 7.87 13.01 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 309,058 1.99 N/A 28640.36 10.78

Demonstrates American Financial Group Inc. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than American Financial Group Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. American Financial Group Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides American Financial Group Inc. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 13.7% 1.1% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 0.00% 7.4% 3.7%

Risk & Volatility

American Financial Group Inc. is 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.84 beta. Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s 0.85 beta is the reason why it is 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for American Financial Group Inc. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s consensus price target is $364500, while its potential upside is 19.12%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

American Financial Group Inc. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.2% and 20.8%. About 0.7% of American Financial Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Financial Group Inc. -1.15% -0.81% 0.85% 9.55% -5.67% 14.81% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. -1.07% -4.11% -5.29% -0.17% 1.72% 0.87%

For the past year American Financial Group Inc. has stronger performance than Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Berkshire Hathaway Inc. beats American Financial Group Inc.