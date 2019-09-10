Reviewing American Financial Group Inc. (AFG)’s and American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG)’s results

Both American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG) and American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Financial Group Inc. 101 1.23 N/A 7.87 13.01 American International Group Inc. 50 0.93 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for American Financial Group Inc. and American International Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of American Financial Group Inc. and American International Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 13.7% 1.1% American International Group Inc. 0.00% -0.5% -0.1%

Volatility and Risk

American Financial Group Inc. has a 0.84 beta, while its volatility is 16.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, American International Group Inc.’s 21.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.21 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

American Financial Group Inc. and American International Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.2% and 92.6%. 0.7% are American Financial Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.14% of American International Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Financial Group Inc. -1.15% -0.81% 0.85% 9.55% -5.67% 14.81% American International Group Inc. -2.44% 3.99% 19.46% 30.79% 1.91% 42.07%

For the past year American Financial Group Inc. has weaker performance than American International Group Inc.

Summary

American Financial Group Inc. beats American International Group Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.