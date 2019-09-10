Reviewing American Financial Group Inc. (AFG)’s and American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG)’s results

Both American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG) and American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|American Financial Group Inc.
|101
|1.23
|N/A
|7.87
|13.01
|American International Group Inc.
|50
|0.93
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for American Financial Group Inc. and American International Group Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of American Financial Group Inc. and American International Group Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|American Financial Group Inc.
|0.00%
|13.7%
|1.1%
|American International Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-0.5%
|-0.1%
Volatility and Risk
American Financial Group Inc. has a 0.84 beta, while its volatility is 16.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, American International Group Inc.’s 21.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.21 beta.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
American Financial Group Inc. and American International Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.2% and 92.6%. 0.7% are American Financial Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.14% of American International Group Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|American Financial Group Inc.
|-1.15%
|-0.81%
|0.85%
|9.55%
|-5.67%
|14.81%
|American International Group Inc.
|-2.44%
|3.99%
|19.46%
|30.79%
|1.91%
|42.07%
For the past year American Financial Group Inc. has weaker performance than American International Group Inc.
Summary
American Financial Group Inc. beats American International Group Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.
