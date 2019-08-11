Reviewing American Financial Group Inc. (AFGE)’s and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIHPP)’s results

As Property & Casualty Insurance companies, American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFGE) and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIHPP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|American Financial Group Inc.
|26
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.
|24
|0.55
|N/A
|-0.42
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows American Financial Group Inc. and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|American Financial Group Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|American Financial Group Inc.
|-0.27%
|0.51%
|-0.54%
|-0.31%
|0.47%
|1.7%
|1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.
|1.08%
|3.77%
|3.35%
|23.57%
|-0.04%
|32.71%
For the past year American Financial Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.