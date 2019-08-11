Reviewing American Financial Group Inc. (AFGE)’s and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIHPP)’s results

As Property & Casualty Insurance companies, American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFGE) and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIHPP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Financial Group Inc. 26 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 24 0.55 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows American Financial Group Inc. and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Financial Group Inc. -0.27% 0.51% -0.54% -0.31% 0.47% 1.7% 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 1.08% 3.77% 3.35% 23.57% -0.04% 32.71%

For the past year American Financial Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.