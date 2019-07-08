Reviewing American Finance Trust Inc. (AFINP)’s and Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:YRIV)’s results

American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) and Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:YRIV) are two firms in the REIT – Diversified that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Finance Trust Inc. 25 3.84 N/A -0.53 0.00 Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates American Finance Trust Inc. and Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

American Finance Trust Inc. and Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 0.3%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Finance Trust Inc. -0.37% -1.19% 0% 0% 0% 3.41% Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 2.07% -41.19% 46.23% -92.51% -80.4% -77.58%

For the past year American Finance Trust Inc. has 3.41% stronger performance while Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited has -77.58% weaker performance.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors American Finance Trust Inc. beats Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited.

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited, through its subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co., Ltd., primarily engages in the real estate and infrastructural development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, a port logistics center located in Wuhan Newport Yangluo Port, Hubei province of China. The company was formerly known as Yangtze River Development Limited and changed its name to Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited in February 2018. Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited is based in New York, New York.