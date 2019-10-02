Reviewing American Finance Trust Inc. (AFINP)’s and Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) and Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|26
|0.00
|105.73M
|-0.47
|0.00
|Trinity Place Holdings Inc.
|4
|0.00
|22.08M
|-0.27
|0.00
Table 1 highlights American Finance Trust Inc. and Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of American Finance Trust Inc. and Trinity Place Holdings Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|412,846,544.32%
|0%
|0%
|Trinity Place Holdings Inc.
|576,757,307.42%
|-14.1%
|-3.5%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of American Finance Trust Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 56.6% of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.4% of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|-0.43%
|0.2%
|0.99%
|0%
|0%
|4.25%
|Trinity Place Holdings Inc.
|3.7%
|8.53%
|4.74%
|-3.23%
|-34.38%
|-3.23%
For the past year American Finance Trust Inc. has 4.25% stronger performance while Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has -3.23% weaker performance.
Summary
American Finance Trust Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Trinity Place Holdings Inc.
