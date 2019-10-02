Reviewing American Finance Trust Inc. (AFINP)’s and Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) and Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Finance Trust Inc. 26 0.00 105.73M -0.47 0.00 Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 4 0.00 22.08M -0.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights American Finance Trust Inc. and Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of American Finance Trust Inc. and Trinity Place Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Finance Trust Inc. 412,846,544.32% 0% 0% Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 576,757,307.42% -14.1% -3.5%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of American Finance Trust Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 56.6% of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.4% of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Finance Trust Inc. -0.43% 0.2% 0.99% 0% 0% 4.25% Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 3.7% 8.53% 4.74% -3.23% -34.38% -3.23%

For the past year American Finance Trust Inc. has 4.25% stronger performance while Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has -3.23% weaker performance.

Summary

American Finance Trust Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Trinity Place Holdings Inc.