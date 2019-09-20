Reviewing American Finance Trust Inc. (AFINP)’s and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:FISK)’s results

We are comparing American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:FISK) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Finance Trust Inc. 25 3.81 N/A -0.47 0.00 Empire State Realty OP L.P. 15 6.03 N/A 0.39 35.78

Table 1 highlights American Finance Trust Inc. and Empire State Realty OP L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows American Finance Trust Inc. and Empire State Realty OP L.P.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of American Finance Trust Inc. shares and 1.48% of Empire State Realty OP L.P. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Finance Trust Inc. -0.43% 0.2% 0.99% 0% 0% 4.25% Empire State Realty OP L.P. -3.3% -9.39% -9.58% -17.29% -30.22% 0.79%

For the past year American Finance Trust Inc. has stronger performance than Empire State Realty OP L.P.

Summary

Empire State Realty OP L.P. beats American Finance Trust Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.