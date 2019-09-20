Reviewing American Finance Trust Inc. (AFINP)’s and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:FISK)’s results

We are comparing American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:FISK) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|25
|3.81
|N/A
|-0.47
|0.00
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|15
|6.03
|N/A
|0.39
|35.78
Table 1 highlights American Finance Trust Inc. and Empire State Realty OP L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows American Finance Trust Inc. and Empire State Realty OP L.P.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of American Finance Trust Inc. shares and 1.48% of Empire State Realty OP L.P. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|-0.43%
|0.2%
|0.99%
|0%
|0%
|4.25%
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|-3.3%
|-9.39%
|-9.58%
|-17.29%
|-30.22%
|0.79%
For the past year American Finance Trust Inc. has stronger performance than Empire State Realty OP L.P.
Summary
Empire State Realty OP L.P. beats American Finance Trust Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.
