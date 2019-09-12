Reviewing American Finance Trust Inc. (AFINP)’s and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR)’s results

American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Finance Trust Inc. 25 3.80 N/A -0.47 0.00 Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 13 2.96 N/A 1.33 9.19

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for American Finance Trust Inc. and Arbor Realty Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 13.9% 2.3%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown American Finance Trust Inc. and Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Finance Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. is $14.5, which is potential 13.46% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

American Finance Trust Inc. and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 55.3%. Comparatively, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. has 3.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Finance Trust Inc. -0.43% 0.2% 0.99% 0% 0% 4.25% Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0.49% -0.08% -10.43% 2.96% 8.78% 21.05%

For the past year American Finance Trust Inc. was less bullish than Arbor Realty Trust Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Arbor Realty Trust Inc. beats American Finance Trust Inc.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities. It offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.