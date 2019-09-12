Reviewing American Finance Trust Inc. (AFINP)’s and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR)’s results

American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|25
|3.80
|N/A
|-0.47
|0.00
|Arbor Realty Trust Inc.
|13
|2.96
|N/A
|1.33
|9.19
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for American Finance Trust Inc. and Arbor Realty Trust Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Arbor Realty Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|13.9%
|2.3%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is shown American Finance Trust Inc. and Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Arbor Realty Trust Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the average price target of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. is $14.5, which is potential 13.46% upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
American Finance Trust Inc. and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 55.3%. Comparatively, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. has 3.8% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|-0.43%
|0.2%
|0.99%
|0%
|0%
|4.25%
|Arbor Realty Trust Inc.
|0.49%
|-0.08%
|-10.43%
|2.96%
|8.78%
|21.05%
For the past year American Finance Trust Inc. was less bullish than Arbor Realty Trust Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Arbor Realty Trust Inc. beats American Finance Trust Inc.
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities. It offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.
