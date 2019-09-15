Reviewing American Finance Trust Inc. (AFINP)’s and American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:REIT)’s results

Both American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) and American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:REIT) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Diversified industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Finance Trust Inc. 25 3.77 N/A -0.47 0.00 American Tower Corporation (REIT) 205 12.51 N/A 3.04 69.73

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of American Finance Trust Inc. and American Tower Corporation (REIT).

Profitability

Table 2 has American Finance Trust Inc. and American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% American Tower Corporation (REIT) 0.00% 25% 3.9%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of American Finance Trust Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 96.8% of American Tower Corporation (REIT) are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Finance Trust Inc. -0.43% 0.2% 0.99% 0% 0% 4.25% American Tower Corporation (REIT) 3.34% 4.61% 9.7% 24.14% 48.28% 33.78%

For the past year American Finance Trust Inc. has weaker performance than American Tower Corporation (REIT)

Summary

American Tower Corporation (REIT) beats on 8 of the 8 factors American Finance Trust Inc.