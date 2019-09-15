Reviewing American Finance Trust Inc. (AFINP)’s and American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:REIT)’s results

Both American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) and American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:REIT) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Diversified industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|25
|3.77
|N/A
|-0.47
|0.00
|American Tower Corporation (REIT)
|205
|12.51
|N/A
|3.04
|69.73
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of American Finance Trust Inc. and American Tower Corporation (REIT).
Profitability
Table 2 has American Finance Trust Inc. and American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|American Tower Corporation (REIT)
|0.00%
|25%
|3.9%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of American Finance Trust Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 96.8% of American Tower Corporation (REIT) are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|-0.43%
|0.2%
|0.99%
|0%
|0%
|4.25%
|American Tower Corporation (REIT)
|3.34%
|4.61%
|9.7%
|24.14%
|48.28%
|33.78%
For the past year American Finance Trust Inc. has weaker performance than American Tower Corporation (REIT)
Summary
American Tower Corporation (REIT) beats on 8 of the 8 factors American Finance Trust Inc.
