Reviewing American Express Company (AXP)’s and Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) and Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). The two are both Credit Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Express Company 118 2.61 N/A 7.49 16.61 Visa Inc. 166 18.58 N/A 4.65 38.26

Table 1 highlights American Express Company and Visa Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Visa Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than American Express Company. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. American Express Company’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Visa Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of American Express Company and Visa Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Express Company 0.00% 30.7% 3.5% Visa Inc. 0.00% 36.5% 14.9%

Volatility and Risk

American Express Company has a beta of 1.05 and its 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Visa Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

American Express Company and Visa Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Express Company 0 2 4 2.67 Visa Inc. 0 1 13 2.93

American Express Company’s average target price is $137.33, while its potential upside is 13.81%. Visa Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $188.57 average target price and a 2.08% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that American Express Company looks more robust than Visa Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.2% of American Express Company shares are held by institutional investors while 96.2% of Visa Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of American Express Company’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Visa Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Express Company -2.8% -0.44% 6.28% 21.14% 23.32% 30.48% Visa Inc. -2.91% 2.33% 9.34% 29.36% 30.42% 34.91%

For the past year American Express Company’s stock price has smaller growth than Visa Inc.

Summary

Visa Inc. beats American Express Company on 10 of the 12 factors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services. The company's products and services include charge and credit card products, as well as other payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; travel-related services; and stored value/prepaid products. Its products and services also comprise merchant acquisition and processing, servicing and settlement, merchant financing, point-of-sale marketing, and information products and services for merchants; and fraud prevention services, as well as the design and operation of customer loyalty programs. The company sells its products and services to consumers, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and large corporations through online applications, direct mail, in-house teams, third-party vendors, and direct response advertising. American Express Company has a strategic partnership with PayPal Holdings, Inc. to improve the digital payments experience for the United States American Express Card members paying with PayPal and Venmo. The company was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants. The company also offers gateway services for merchants to accept, process, and reconcile payments; manage fraud; and safeguard payment security online, as well as processing services for participating issuers of visa debit, prepaid, and ATM payment products. In addition, it provides digital products, including Visa Checkout that offers consumers an expedited and secure payment experience for online transactions; and Visa Direct, a push payment product platform, which facilitates payer-initiated transactions that are sent directly to the Visa account of the recipient, as well as Visa token service that replaces the card account numbers from the transaction with a token. Further the company offers corporate (travel) and purchasing card products, as well as value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, V PAY, and PLUS brands. The company has a strategic partnership agreement with Oman Arab Bank to convert the bankÂ’s current electron cards to chip-and-PIN debit cards. Visa Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.