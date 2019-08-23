Reviewing American Express Company (AXP)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Credit Services companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.2% of American Express Company’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.70% of all Credit Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand American Express Company has 0.1% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 13.36% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have American Express Company and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Express Company 0.00% 30.70% 3.50% Industry Average 24.60% 26.60% 10.04%

Earnings and Valuation

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio American Express Company N/A 117 16.61 Industry Average 1.08B 4.39B 17.71

American Express Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio American Express Company is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for American Express Company and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Express Company 0 2 5 2.71 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 3.53 2.64

$136.43 is the consensus price target of American Express Company, with a potential upside of 14.05%. The potential upside of the peers is 104.04%. American Express Company’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of American Express Company and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Express Company -2.8% -0.44% 6.28% 21.14% 23.32% 30.48% Industry Average 5.75% 8.04% 16.89% 27.55% 29.77% 34.35%

For the past year American Express Company was less bullish than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

American Express Company is 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.05. Competitively, American Express Company’s peers’ beta is 1.32 which is 32.15% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

American Express Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

American Express Company’s competitors beat American Express Company on 6 of the 6 factors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services. The company's products and services include charge and credit card products, as well as other payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; travel-related services; and stored value/prepaid products. Its products and services also comprise merchant acquisition and processing, servicing and settlement, merchant financing, point-of-sale marketing, and information products and services for merchants; and fraud prevention services, as well as the design and operation of customer loyalty programs. The company sells its products and services to consumers, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and large corporations through online applications, direct mail, in-house teams, third-party vendors, and direct response advertising. American Express Company has a strategic partnership with PayPal Holdings, Inc. to improve the digital payments experience for the United States American Express Card members paying with PayPal and Venmo. The company was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in New York, New York.