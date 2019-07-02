Reviewing American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL)’s and ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING)’s results

As Life Insurance companies, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) and ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Equity Investment Life Holding Company 29 1.01 N/A 3.13 9.43 ING Groep N.V. 12 0.00 N/A 1.33 8.54

Table 1 demonstrates American Equity Investment Life Holding Company and ING Groep N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. ING Groep N.V. has lower revenue and earnings than American Equity Investment Life Holding Company. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company and ING Groep N.V.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Equity Investment Life Holding Company 0.00% 17.9% 0.7% ING Groep N.V. 0.00% 7.8% 0.4%

Risk & Volatility

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company has a 2.23 beta, while its volatility is 123.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. ING Groep N.V.’s 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.26 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company and ING Groep N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Equity Investment Life Holding Company 0 1 1 2.50 ING Groep N.V. 0 0 0 0.00

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s upside potential is 15.37% at a $31 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.7% of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.5% of ING Groep N.V. are owned by institutional investors. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of ING Groep N.V. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Equity Investment Life Holding Company 0.72% 5.23% -6.46% -15.15% 2.85% 5.8% ING Groep N.V. -6.06% -16.22% -8.2% -11.71% -29.62% 6.1%

For the past year American Equity Investment Life Holding Company was less bullish than ING Groep N.V.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors American Equity Investment Life Holding Company beats ING Groep N.V.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. The company operates through Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. It accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending, consumer lending, and lease products. The company also provides mortgages; corporate, commercial, structured, and real estate financing services; financial markets products; and payment, cash management, transaction, and trade finance services, as well as working capital solutions. It operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.