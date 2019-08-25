Reviewing American Electric Technologies Inc (AETI)’s and Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between American Electric Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AETI) and Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Electric Technologies Inc 6 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 Emerson Electric Co. 66 1.92 N/A 3.29 19.70

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of American Electric Technologies Inc and Emerson Electric Co.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of American Electric Technologies Inc and Emerson Electric Co.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Electric Technologies Inc 0.00% 0% 0% Emerson Electric Co. 0.00% 27.1% 11.2%

Risk and Volatility

American Electric Technologies Inc is 205.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -1.05 beta. Emerson Electric Co.’s 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.32 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of American Electric Technologies Inc are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Emerson Electric Co.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than .

Analyst Recommendations

American Electric Technologies Inc and Emerson Electric Co. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Electric Technologies Inc 0 0 0 0.00 Emerson Electric Co. 0 0 5 3.00

Emerson Electric Co. on the other hand boasts of a $75.4 average target price and a 32.28% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.5% of American Electric Technologies Inc shares are held by institutional investors while 73.1% of Emerson Electric Co. are owned by institutional investors. About 7.8% of American Electric Technologies Inc’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of Emerson Electric Co. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Electric Technologies Inc -1.1% 36.62% 9% -2.19% -23.92% 2.31% Emerson Electric Co. -3.54% -2.74% -7.68% -1.23% -8.01% 8.59%

For the past year American Electric Technologies Inc’s stock price has smaller growth than Emerson Electric Co.

Summary

Emerson Electric Co. beats on 8 of the 8 factors American Electric Technologies Inc.

Emerson Electric Co. designs and manufactures products, and delivers services to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The companyÂ’s Process Management segment offers systems and software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; and digital plant architecture solutions. It also provides consulting services for precision measurement, control, monitoring, asset optimization, and safety and reliability of oil and gas reservoirs and plants. This segment serves oil and gas, refining, chemicals, power generation, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, pulp and paper, metal and mining, and municipal water supplies markets. Its Industrial Automation segment provides fluid power and control products; electrical distribution equipment; and materials joining and precision cleaning products, as well as hermetic motors. The companyÂ’s Climate Technologies segment supplies compressors, temperature sensors and controls, thermostats, flow controls, and remote monitoring technology and services to residential heating and cooling, commercial air conditioning, commercial and industrial refrigeration, and marine control areas. Its Commercial & Residential Solutions segment provides tools for professionals and homeowners; home storage systems; and appliance solutions. The company was formerly known as The Emerson Electric Manufacturing Company and changed its name to Emerson Electric Co. in 2000. Emerson Electric Co. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.