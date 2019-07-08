Reviewing American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP)’s and Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH)’s results

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NYSE:AEP) and Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) are two firms in the Electric Utilities that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Electric Power Company Inc. 83 2.74 N/A 4.11 20.68 Black Hills Corporation 72 2.70 N/A 4.00 18.94

In table 1 we can see American Electric Power Company Inc. and Black Hills Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Black Hills Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than American Electric Power Company Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. American Electric Power Company Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Black Hills Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Electric Power Company Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 3% Black Hills Corporation 0.00% 11.3% 3.4%

Risk and Volatility

American Electric Power Company Inc.’s current beta is 0.18 and it happens to be 82.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Black Hills Corporation’s 58.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.42 beta.

Liquidity

American Electric Power Company Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Black Hills Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Black Hills Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than American Electric Power Company Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

American Electric Power Company Inc. and Black Hills Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Electric Power Company Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Black Hills Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

American Electric Power Company Inc.’s downside potential is -3.91% at a $86.33 average price target. Black Hills Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $71 average price target and a -10.57% potential downside. The data provided earlier shows that American Electric Power Company Inc. appears more favorable than Black Hills Corporation, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.9% of American Electric Power Company Inc. shares and 88.7% of Black Hills Corporation shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of American Electric Power Company Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Black Hills Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Electric Power Company Inc. 1.58% 0.94% 6.91% 12.92% 26.73% 13.79% Black Hills Corporation 2.63% 4.25% 7.69% 19.99% 30.8% 20.74%

For the past year American Electric Power Company Inc. has weaker performance than Black Hills Corporation

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors American Electric Power Company Inc. beats Black Hills Corporation.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated utility company in the United States. The companyÂ’s Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 208,500 electric customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. This segment owns 941 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,806 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. Its Gas Utilities segment distributes natural gas to approximately 1,030,800 natural gas utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, and Wyoming. This segment owns 4,585 miles of intrastate gas transmission pipelines and 40,044 miles of gas distribution mains and service lines. The companyÂ’s Power Generation segment produces electric power and sells the electric capacity and energy primarily to its utilities under long-term contracts. Its Mining segment produces coal at its coal mine located near Gillette, Wyoming and sells the coal to electric generation facilities. The companyÂ’s Oil and Gas segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountain region. This segmentÂ’s principal assets include the operating interests in the properties in the San Juan basin, the Powder River basin, and the Piceance basin; and non-operated interests in wells located in various states. As of December 31, 2016, it had total reserves of approximately 78 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Black Hills Corporation also provides appliance repair services to approximately 61,000 residential customers; and constructs gas infrastructure facilities and electrical systems for gas transportation and electric utilities customers. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.