Reviewing American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL)’s and Superior Industries International Inc. (NYSE:SUP)’s results

Since American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) and Superior Industries International Inc. (NYSE:SUP) are part of the Auto Parts industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. 7 -1.31 110.95M -0.95 0.00 Superior Industries International Inc. 3 -2.58 24.41M -0.25 0.00

Table 1 highlights American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. and Superior Industries International Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) and Superior Industries International Inc. (NYSE:SUP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. 1,499,324,324.32% -6.3% -1.3% Superior Industries International Inc. 829,453,939.99% -0.1% 0%

Risk and Volatility

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. is 99.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.99. Superior Industries International Inc.’s 87.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.87 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. are 1.5 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Superior Industries International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Superior Industries International Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. and Superior Industries International Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Superior Industries International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. has a 75.66% upside potential and a consensus target price of $14.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. and Superior Industries International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 83.3% respectively. 2.1% are American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Superior Industries International Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. -4.66% -2.5% -15.42% -17.27% -28.03% 8.74% Superior Industries International Inc. -9.54% -26.65% -46.78% -50.1% -85.45% -46.78%

For the past year American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Superior Industries International Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. beats Superior Industries International Inc.