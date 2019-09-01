Reviewing American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL)’s and Stoneridge Inc. (NYSE:SRI)’s results

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) and Stoneridge Inc. (NYSE:SRI), both competing one another are Auto Parts companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. 12 0.10 N/A -0.95 0.00 Stoneridge Inc. 30 0.96 N/A 1.75 18.66

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. 0.00% -6.3% -1.3% Stoneridge Inc. 0.00% 18.3% 8.9%

Volatility & Risk

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. has a 1.99 beta, while its volatility is 99.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Stoneridge Inc. has a 1.36 beta and it is 36.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Stoneridge Inc. is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Stoneridge Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. and Stoneridge Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Stoneridge Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The average price target of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. is $14, with potential upside of 120.82%. Competitively the average price target of Stoneridge Inc. is $35.67, which is potential 16.15% upside. The data provided earlier shows that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than Stoneridge Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. shares and 96.2% of Stoneridge Inc. shares. About 2.1% of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Stoneridge Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. -4.66% -2.5% -15.42% -17.27% -28.03% 8.74% Stoneridge Inc. -3.04% 2.07% 4.02% 25.46% -2.22% 32.13%

For the past year American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Stoneridge Inc.

Summary

Stoneridge Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.

Stoneridge, Inc. designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment provides sensors, switches, valves, and actuators, as well as other electronic products that monitors, measures, or activates specific functions within a vehicle; and actuator products that enable original equipment manufacturers (OEM) to deploy power functions in a vehicle, as well as to integrate switching and control functions. The Electronics segment offers electronic instrument clusters, electronic control units, and driver information systems. Its products collect, store, and display vehicle information, such as speed, pressure, maintenance data, trip information, operator performance, temperature, distance traveled, and driver messages related to vehicle performance. This segmentÂ’s power distribution modules and systems regulate, coordinate, and direct the operation of the electrical system within a vehicle. The PST segment offers in-vehicle audio and video devices, electronic vehicle security alarms, convenience accessories, infotainment systems, and vehicle tracking devices and monitoring services. It offers its products and systems to various OEM and tier one supplier customers, as well as aftermarket distributors and mass merchandisers for use in various vehicle platforms. Stoneridge, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.