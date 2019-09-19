Reviewing American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT)’s and CBL & Associates Properties Inc (NYSE:CBL)’s results

American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE:AAT) and CBL & Associates Properties Inc (NYSE:CBL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Retail. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Assets Trust Inc. 46 8.56 N/A 0.67 69.77 CBL & Associates Properties Inc 1 0.25 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 highlights American Assets Trust Inc. and CBL & Associates Properties Inc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has American Assets Trust Inc. and CBL & Associates Properties Inc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Assets Trust Inc. 0.00% 3.9% 1.4% CBL & Associates Properties Inc 0.00% -16.4% -3%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.39 beta means American Assets Trust Inc.’s volatility is 61.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. CBL & Associates Properties Inc on the other hand, has 1.59 beta which makes it 59.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for American Assets Trust Inc. and CBL & Associates Properties Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Assets Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CBL & Associates Properties Inc 0 0 0 0.00

American Assets Trust Inc. has a 7.71% upside potential and a consensus price target of $51.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

American Assets Trust Inc. and CBL & Associates Properties Inc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.5% and 76.8%. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of American Assets Trust Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.2% of CBL & Associates Properties Inc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Assets Trust Inc. -1.59% -1.02% 0.39% 9.15% 23.77% 15.51% CBL & Associates Properties Inc 2.94% 1.94% -7.89% -56.07% -80.45% -45.31%

For the past year American Assets Trust Inc. had bullish trend while CBL & Associates Properties Inc had bearish trend.

Summary

American Assets Trust Inc. beats CBL & Associates Properties Inc on 8 of the 8 factors.

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a public real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States with a focus on Southeastern and Midwestern United States. It owns, develops, acquires leases, manages, and operates regional shopping malls, open-air and mixed-use centers, outlet centers, associated centers, community centers and office properties. CBL & Associates Properties was founded in 1978 and is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee with additional offices in Waltham, Massachusetts; Chesterfield, Missouri; and Irving, Texas.