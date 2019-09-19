Reviewing American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT)’s and CBL & Associates Properties Inc (NYSE:CBL)’s results

American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE:AAT) and CBL & Associates Properties Inc (NYSE:CBL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Retail. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|American Assets Trust Inc.
|46
|8.56
|N/A
|0.67
|69.77
|CBL & Associates Properties Inc
|1
|0.25
|N/A
|-0.95
|0.00
Table 1 highlights American Assets Trust Inc. and CBL & Associates Properties Inc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has American Assets Trust Inc. and CBL & Associates Properties Inc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|American Assets Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|3.9%
|1.4%
|CBL & Associates Properties Inc
|0.00%
|-16.4%
|-3%
Risk & Volatility
A 0.39 beta means American Assets Trust Inc.’s volatility is 61.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. CBL & Associates Properties Inc on the other hand, has 1.59 beta which makes it 59.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.
Analyst Ratings
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for American Assets Trust Inc. and CBL & Associates Properties Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|American Assets Trust Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|CBL & Associates Properties Inc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
American Assets Trust Inc. has a 7.71% upside potential and a consensus price target of $51.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
American Assets Trust Inc. and CBL & Associates Properties Inc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.5% and 76.8%. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of American Assets Trust Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.2% of CBL & Associates Properties Inc’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|American Assets Trust Inc.
|-1.59%
|-1.02%
|0.39%
|9.15%
|23.77%
|15.51%
|CBL & Associates Properties Inc
|2.94%
|1.94%
|-7.89%
|-56.07%
|-80.45%
|-45.31%
For the past year American Assets Trust Inc. had bullish trend while CBL & Associates Properties Inc had bearish trend.
Summary
American Assets Trust Inc. beats CBL & Associates Properties Inc on 8 of the 8 factors.
CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a public real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States with a focus on Southeastern and Midwestern United States. It owns, develops, acquires leases, manages, and operates regional shopping malls, open-air and mixed-use centers, outlet centers, associated centers, community centers and office properties. CBL & Associates Properties was founded in 1978 and is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee with additional offices in Waltham, Massachusetts; Chesterfield, Missouri; and Irving, Texas.
