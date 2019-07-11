Reviewing American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT)’s and Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)’s results

American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE:AAT) and Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) compete against each other in the REIT – Retail sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Assets Trust Inc. 45 8.58 N/A 0.67 69.16 Brixmor Property Group Inc. 17 4.56 N/A 1.22 14.90

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of American Assets Trust Inc. and Brixmor Property Group Inc. Brixmor Property Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Assets Trust Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. American Assets Trust Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE:AAT) and Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Assets Trust Inc. 0.00% 3.9% 1.4% Brixmor Property Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

American Assets Trust Inc.’s 0.41 beta indicates that its volatility is 59.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s 0.72 beta is the reason why it is 28.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for American Assets Trust Inc. and Brixmor Property Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Assets Trust Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Brixmor Property Group Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

The upside potential is 3.01% for American Assets Trust Inc. with average price target of $49.67. Competitively the average price target of Brixmor Property Group Inc. is $18, which is potential -2.65% downside. The data provided earlier shows that American Assets Trust Inc. appears more favorable than Brixmor Property Group Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

American Assets Trust Inc. and Brixmor Property Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.4% and 0%. About 0.7% of American Assets Trust Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Assets Trust Inc. 1.5% 0.37% 4.59% 16.79% 30.54% 14.49% Brixmor Property Group Inc. 1.85% 0.5% 1.79% 12.7% 25.62% 23.83%

For the past year American Assets Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Brixmor Property Group Inc.

Summary

American Assets Trust Inc. beats Brixmor Property Group Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. owns and operates various grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers in the United States. As of March 31, 2013, the company owned interests in 532 community and neighborhood shopping centers comprising 526 wholly owned community and neighborhood shopping centers; and 6 community and neighborhood shopping centers held through unconsolidated real estate joint ventures. Brixmor Property Group Inc. was formerly known as CENTRO SUPER RESIDUAL HOLDING 2 LLC. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.