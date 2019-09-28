Reviewing American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)’s and China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH)’s results

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) and China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Major Airlines. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Airlines Group Inc. 27 0.42 396.10M 3.05 9.99 China Southern Airlines Company Limited 30 0.00 79.91M 2.02 16.00

Table 1 demonstrates American Airlines Group Inc. and China Southern Airlines Company Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. China Southern Airlines Company Limited appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than American Airlines Group Inc. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. American Airlines Group Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Southern Airlines Company Limited, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Airlines Group Inc. 1,455,180,014.70% -431.8% 2.6% China Southern Airlines Company Limited 266,633,299.97% 5.5% 1.3%

Volatility & Risk

American Airlines Group Inc. is 66.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.66 beta. In other hand, China Southern Airlines Company Limited has beta of 1.72 which is 72.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

0.5 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of American Airlines Group Inc. Its rival China Southern Airlines Company Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. American Airlines Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than China Southern Airlines Company Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for American Airlines Group Inc. and China Southern Airlines Company Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Airlines Group Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 China Southern Airlines Company Limited 0 0 0 0.00

American Airlines Group Inc. has a 23.40% upside potential and an average price target of $33.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both American Airlines Group Inc. and China Southern Airlines Company Limited are owned by institutional investors at 80.5% and 1.3% respectively. About 1.1% of American Airlines Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 78.1% of China Southern Airlines Company Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Airlines Group Inc. -11.8% -7.21% -10.03% -16.04% -21.71% -4.98% China Southern Airlines Company Limited -6.9% -8.22% -24.45% -8.38% -6.71% 6.65%

For the past year American Airlines Group Inc. has -4.98% weaker performance while China Southern Airlines Company Limited has 6.65% stronger performance.

Summary

American Airlines Group Inc. beats China Southern Airlines Company Limited on 9 of the 14 factors.

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a mainline fleet of 930 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, D.C. The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc. in December 2013. American Airlines Group Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.