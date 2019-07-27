Reviewing America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX)’s and Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)’s results

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) and Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Wireless Communications. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. 15 0.00 N/A 0.85 16.65 Vodafone Group Plc 18 0.00 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. and Vodafone Group Plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. 0.00% 30.1% 3.7% Vodafone Group Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s 0.45 beta indicates that its volatility is 55.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Vodafone Group Plc has a 0.74 beta and it is 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. and Vodafone Group Plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Vodafone Group Plc 0 0 2 3.00

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s upside potential currently stands at 19.97% and an $17 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Vodafone Group Plc is $21, which is potential 15.07% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. seems more appealing than Vodafone Group Plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.3% of America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.5% of Vodafone Group Plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.01% of America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Vodafone Group Plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. 2.54% -8.89% -3.28% -2.48% -16.77% -0.77% Vodafone Group Plc -11.56% -13.7% -10.43% -14.53% -43.39% -16.7%

For the past year America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s stock price has smaller decline than Vodafone Group Plc.

Summary

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Vodafone Group Plc.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services. In addition, the company offers cable and satellite pay television (TV) services through direct-to-home technology, as well as IT solutions for small businesses and large corporations. Further, it sells equipment, accessories, and computers; and offers telephone directories, publishing, call center, wireless security, advertising, media, software development, mobile payment, machine-to-machine, mobile banking, virtual private network, video call, and personal communications services. Additionally, the company sells video, audio, and other media content through the Internet directly from the content provider to the viewer or end user. The company sells its products and services through a network of retailers and service centers to retail customers; and through sales force to corporate customers. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 2000 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Vodafone Group Plc operates as a telecommunications company worldwide. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services across mobile and fixed networks; broadband and TV services; cloud and hosting for storing data and applications in the cloud, as well as Internet protocol-virtual private network services; roaming services; and converged communication services to small businesses and large multinational companies. It also provides M-Pesa, a mobile money service; GigaKombi; GigaTV, an advanced digital TV service; and Vodafone One, an integrated fixed, mobile, and TV service. In addition, the company offers Internet of Things to connect machines to the Internet; international voice, Internet protocol transit, and secure international lines; carrier services for other businesses to transmit information; and smartphones and tablets. The company serves 516 million mobile, 18 million fixed broadband, and 14 million TV customers. It offers its products primarily through approximately 7,000 own-branded and franchised stores, and indirect partners, as well as through online sales and telesales. Vodafone Group Plc was founded in 1984 and is based in Newbury, the United Kingdom.