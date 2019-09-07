Reviewing America First Multifamily Investors L.P. (ATAX)’s and Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)’s results

America First Multifamily Investors L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) and Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Mortgage Investment. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio America First Multifamily Investors L.P. 7 8.88 N/A 0.59 11.90 Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. 23 2.21 N/A 2.68 10.03

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of America First Multifamily Investors L.P. and Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than America First Multifamily Investors L.P. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. America First Multifamily Investors L.P. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us America First Multifamily Investors L.P. and Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets America First Multifamily Investors L.P. 0.00% 11.9% 3.5% Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 2.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.38 beta indicates that America First Multifamily Investors L.P. is 62.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.’s 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.03 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for America First Multifamily Investors L.P. and Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score America First Multifamily Investors L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. 0 4 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $24.25, while its potential downside is -8.70%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.4% of America First Multifamily Investors L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors while 32.2% of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.51% of America First Multifamily Investors L.P. shares. Comparatively, Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) America First Multifamily Investors L.P. 0% -0.71% -1.95% 8.32% 9.84% 25.09% Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. -2.18% 8.46% 26.46% 40.52% 37.79% 52.98%

For the past year America First Multifamily Investors L.P.’s stock price has smaller growth than Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.

Summary

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors America First Multifamily Investors L.P.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc., a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its vehicle finance products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit. The company also offers financial products and services related to motorcycles, recreational vehicles, and marine vehicles; originates vehicle loans through a Web-based direct lending program; purchases vehicle retail installment contracts from other lenders; and services automobile, and recreational and marine vehicle portfolios for other lenders. In addition, it provides personal loans, private-label revolving lines, and other consumer finance products, as well as point-of-sale financing. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is a subsidiary of Santander Holdings USA, Inc.