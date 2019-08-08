Reviewing AMERI Holdings Inc. (AMRH)’s and MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO)’s results

AMERI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) and MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO), both competing one another are Information Technology Services companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMERI Holdings Inc. N/A 0.33 N/A -0.79 0.00 MIND C.T.I. Ltd 2 2.40 N/A 0.28 7.72

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides AMERI Holdings Inc. and MIND C.T.I. Ltd’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMERI Holdings Inc. 0.00% -109.9% -51% MIND C.T.I. Ltd 0.00% 28.5% 21.6%

Volatility and Risk

AMERI Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 86.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.86 beta. MIND C.T.I. Ltd’s 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.7 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AMERI Holdings Inc. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival MIND C.T.I. Ltd is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. MIND C.T.I. Ltd is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AMERI Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.5% of AMERI Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.2% of MIND C.T.I. Ltd are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.1% of AMERI Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 55.8% of MIND C.T.I. Ltd’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMERI Holdings Inc. -10.53% -17.2% -14.26% 26.27% -79.88% 66.17% MIND C.T.I. Ltd -0.91% -1.81% -0.46% -11.79% 0.7% -4.82%

For the past year AMERI Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while MIND C.T.I. Ltd had bearish trend.

Summary

MIND C.T.I. Ltd beats AMERI Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

AMERI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides SAP cloud and digital enterprise services. The company offers cloud services, including public, private, and hybrid SAP cloud services, as well as SAP HANA cloud migration and cloud automation solutions. It also provides digital services, such as SimpleAPO mobile application, a advance planning and optimization application that provides sales professionals with real-time collaboration capabilities and customer data on their mobile devices; SAP IBP mobile app, which enables the real-time management and analysis of Sales and Operations Planning related data from mobile devices; and Robotic Process Automation, which leverages the capability of artificially intelligent software agents for business process automation, as well as for reporting and analysis, and deliver insights into business functions by translating large data into structured reports. In addition, the company's digital services comprise Langer Index, a mobile-supported Web-based assessment system for collecting and analyzing information technology (IT) organizational effectiveness. Further, it designs, implements, and manages Business Intelligence and analytics solutions; and provides other enterprise service, such as SAP/IT solution advisory and architectural services, project management, IT/ERP strategy, and vendor selection services, as well as consulting services for global and regional SAP implementations. Additionally, the company offers data warehousing and other enterprise resource planning services. The company serves global 2000 companies under the Ameri100 brand. It has operations in the United States, Canada, and India. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers billing and customer care solution that supports various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform. Its solutions also include a workflow engine to support the implementation of business processes, including subscriber registration, order management, trouble ticket, and debt collection; and an integral point of sale solution that covers all dealer, store and cashier management, and sales processes. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising installation, turnkey project implementation services, customer support, training and maintenance services, software and process customization, and project management, as well as managed services, including day to day billing operational tasks primarily to its billing and customer care customers. Further, it provides PhonEX-ONE, an enterprise software product that collects, records, and stores call information, which are used by corporations for telecom expense management, call accounting, traffic analysis, and fraud detection. The company offers its products directly, as well as through network equipment vendors and systems integrators, and resellers primarily to communication providers, such as traditional wireline and wireless, voice over IP, broadband IP network operators, LTE operators, cable operators, and mobile virtual network operators. MIND C.T.I. Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.