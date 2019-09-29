Reviewing AMERI Holdings Inc. (AMRH)’s and Its Competitors results

AMERI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) is a company in the Information Technology Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of AMERI Holdings Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.43% of all Information Technology Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of AMERI Holdings Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.38% of all Information Technology Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has AMERI Holdings Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMERI Holdings Inc. 18,938,240,270.73% -109.90% -51.00% Industry Average 0.63% 36.87% 9.45%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting AMERI Holdings Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio AMERI Holdings Inc. 44.77M N/A 0.00 Industry Average 21.28M 3.40B 620.98

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for AMERI Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMERI Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.50 1.77 2.45 2.70

As a group, Information Technology Services companies have a potential upside of 89.05%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of AMERI Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMERI Holdings Inc. -10.53% -17.2% -14.26% 26.27% -79.88% 66.17% Industry Average 4.10% 7.86% 14.93% 32.88% 26.15% 44.45%

For the past year AMERI Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AMERI Holdings Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, AMERI Holdings Inc.’s competitors have 2.21 and 2.18 for Current and Quick Ratio. AMERI Holdings Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AMERI Holdings Inc.

Volatility & Risk

AMERI Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.86 and its 86.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, AMERI Holdings Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.11 which is 10.78% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

AMERI Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

AMERI Holdings Inc.’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors AMERI Holdings Inc.

AMERI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides SAP cloud and digital enterprise services. The company offers cloud services, including public, private, and hybrid SAP cloud services, as well as SAP HANA cloud migration and cloud automation solutions. It also provides digital services, such as SimpleAPO mobile application, a advance planning and optimization application that provides sales professionals with real-time collaboration capabilities and customer data on their mobile devices; SAP IBP mobile app, which enables the real-time management and analysis of Sales and Operations Planning related data from mobile devices; and Robotic Process Automation, which leverages the capability of artificially intelligent software agents for business process automation, as well as for reporting and analysis, and deliver insights into business functions by translating large data into structured reports. In addition, the company's digital services comprise Langer Index, a mobile-supported Web-based assessment system for collecting and analyzing information technology (IT) organizational effectiveness. Further, it designs, implements, and manages Business Intelligence and analytics solutions; and provides other enterprise service, such as SAP/IT solution advisory and architectural services, project management, IT/ERP strategy, and vendor selection services, as well as consulting services for global and regional SAP implementations. Additionally, the company offers data warehousing and other enterprise resource planning services. The company serves global 2000 companies under the Ameri100 brand. It has operations in the United States, Canada, and India. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.