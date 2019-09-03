Reviewing Ameren Corporation (AEE)’s and Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW)’s results

Both Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) and Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameren Corporation 74 3.21 N/A 3.47 21.79 Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 94 2.93 N/A 4.61 19.78

In table 1 we can see Ameren Corporation and Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Ameren Corporation. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Ameren Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) and Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameren Corporation 0.00% 11.3% 3.2% Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 3%

Volatility and Risk

Ameren Corporation’s current beta is 0.27 and it happens to be 73.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 0.13 beta which is 87.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ameren Corporation are 0.6 and 0.4. Competitively, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has 0.6 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ameren Corporation and Pinnacle West Capital Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameren Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 1 3 1 2.20

Ameren Corporation’s consensus target price is $78, while its potential upside is 1.10%. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $97.8 consensus target price and a 2.61% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is looking more favorable than Ameren Corporation, analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ameren Corporation and Pinnacle West Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 73.8% and 87.8% respectively. About 0.4% of Ameren Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ameren Corporation -0.97% 0.64% 4.78% 11.41% 23.23% 16.04% Pinnacle West Capital Corporation -0.63% -2.87% -3.04% 4.11% 13.67% 7.07%

For the past year Ameren Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Pinnacle West Capital Corporation.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company is involved in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas transmission and distribution businesses. It primarily generates electricity through coal, nuclear, and natural gas, as well as renewable sources, such as hydroelectric, methane gas, and solar. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. It serves 2.4 million electric customers and approximately 900,000 natural gas customers. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers. It owns or leases approximately 6,236 megawatts of regulated generation capacity. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.