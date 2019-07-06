Reviewing Ameren Corporation (AEE)’s and Its Rivals results

As Electric Utilities company, Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.4% of Ameren Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.24% of all Electric Utilities’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Ameren Corporation has 0.5% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 9.76% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Ameren Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameren Corporation 0.00% 9.20% 2.60% Industry Average 5.89% 17.50% 2.94%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Ameren Corporation and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ameren Corporation N/A 71 22.21 Industry Average 421.17M 7.15B 36.13

Ameren Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Ameren Corporation is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Ameren Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameren Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.45 2.35 2.11 2.34

$76 is the average price target of Ameren Corporation, with a potential downside of -0.59%. As a group, Electric Utilities companies have a potential upside of 39.51%. Ameren Corporation’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ameren Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ameren Corporation 3.31% 2.35% 5.22% 9.51% 30.27% 13.02% Industry Average 2.38% 4.05% 9.70% 10.08% 20.67% 14.35%

For the past year Ameren Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ameren Corporation are 0.6 and 0.4. Competitively, Ameren Corporation’s peers have 1.02 and 0.89 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ameren Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ameren Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.32 shows that Ameren Corporation is 68.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ameren Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 0.44 which is 56.47% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Ameren Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ameren Corporation’s rivals beat on 6 of the 6 factors Ameren Corporation.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company is involved in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas transmission and distribution businesses. It primarily generates electricity through coal, nuclear, and natural gas, as well as renewable sources, such as hydroelectric, methane gas, and solar. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. It serves 2.4 million electric customers and approximately 900,000 natural gas customers. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.