Reviewing AMERCO (UHAL)’s and Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY)’s results

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) and Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY), both competing one another are Rental & Leasing Services companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMERCO 376 1.79 N/A 18.93 20.44 Fly Leasing Limited 15 1.17 N/A 3.88 4.38

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Fly Leasing Limited is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than AMERCO. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. AMERCO has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Fly Leasing Limited, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMERCO 0.00% 9.8% 3.2% Fly Leasing Limited 0.00% 17.9% 3%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.7 beta indicates that AMERCO is 30.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Fly Leasing Limited has beta of 0.89 which is 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown AMERCO and Fly Leasing Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMERCO 0 0 0 0.00 Fly Leasing Limited 1 0 0 1.00

Fly Leasing Limited on the other hand boasts of a $12.5 consensus target price and a -24.65% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both AMERCO and Fly Leasing Limited are owned by institutional investors at 38% and 51.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 59.4% of AMERCO’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5% of Fly Leasing Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMERCO 1.39% 2.36% 3.77% 7.52% 4.69% 18.1% Fly Leasing Limited -2.86% -0.99% 14.57% 52.84% 22.78% 60.8%

For the past year AMERCO has weaker performance than Fly Leasing Limited

Summary

AMERCO beats Fly Leasing Limited on 8 of the 10 factors.

AMERCO operates as a Â‘do-it-yourselfÂ’ moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane. This segment also provides uhaul.com, an online marketplace that connects consumers to independent Moving Help service providers and independent self-storage affiliates; auto transport and tow dolly options to transport vehicles; and specialty boxes for dishes, computers, and sensitive electronic equipment, as well as tapes, security locks, and packing supplies. It rents its products and services through a network of approximately 1,750 company operated retail moving stores and 20,000 independent U-Haul dealers. As of March 31, 2017, this segment had a rental fleet of approximately 150,000 trucks, 112,000 trailers, and 40,000 towing devices; and operated approximately 1,440 self-storage locations with approximately 581,000 rentable rooms. The companyÂ’s Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides loss adjusting and claims handling services. This segment also provides moving and storage protection packages, such as Safemove and Safetow packages, which offers moving and towing customers with a damage waiver, cargo protection, and medical and life insurance coverage; Safestor that protects storage customers from loss on their goods in storage; Safestor Mobile, which protects customers stored belongings; and Safemove Plus, which provides rental customers with a layer of primary liability protection. The companyÂ’s Life Insurance segment provides life and health insurance products primarily to the senior market through the direct writing and reinsuring of life insurance, Medicare supplement, and annuity policies. AMERCO was founded in 1945 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Fly Leasing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a fleet of 76 aircraft, including 65 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft. Fly Leasing Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.