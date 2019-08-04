Reviewing AMERCO (UHAL)’s and Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR)’s results

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) and Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) have been rivals in the Rental & Leasing Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMERCO 376 1.91 N/A 18.93 20.44 Aircastle Limited 20 1.76 N/A 2.92 7.12

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AMERCO and Aircastle Limited. Aircastle Limited is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than AMERCO. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. AMERCO is currently more expensive than Aircastle Limited, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) and Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMERCO 0.00% 9.8% 3.2% Aircastle Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.7 beta indicates that AMERCO is 30.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Aircastle Limited has beta of 1.58 which is 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for AMERCO and Aircastle Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMERCO 0 0 0 0.00 Aircastle Limited 2 0 0 1.00

Competitively Aircastle Limited has an average target price of $19, with potential downside of -5.09%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 38% of AMERCO shares are owned by institutional investors while 60.9% of Aircastle Limited are owned by institutional investors. 59.4% are AMERCO’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Aircastle Limited has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMERCO 1.39% 2.36% 3.77% 7.52% 4.69% 18.1% Aircastle Limited -3.08% -2.53% 3.18% -0.29% 1.17% 20.59%

For the past year AMERCO was less bullish than Aircastle Limited.

Summary

AMERCO beats on 9 of the 10 factors Aircastle Limited.

AMERCO operates as a Â‘do-it-yourselfÂ’ moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane. This segment also provides uhaul.com, an online marketplace that connects consumers to independent Moving Help service providers and independent self-storage affiliates; auto transport and tow dolly options to transport vehicles; and specialty boxes for dishes, computers, and sensitive electronic equipment, as well as tapes, security locks, and packing supplies. It rents its products and services through a network of approximately 1,750 company operated retail moving stores and 20,000 independent U-Haul dealers. As of March 31, 2017, this segment had a rental fleet of approximately 150,000 trucks, 112,000 trailers, and 40,000 towing devices; and operated approximately 1,440 self-storage locations with approximately 581,000 rentable rooms. The companyÂ’s Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides loss adjusting and claims handling services. This segment also provides moving and storage protection packages, such as Safemove and Safetow packages, which offers moving and towing customers with a damage waiver, cargo protection, and medical and life insurance coverage; Safestor that protects storage customers from loss on their goods in storage; Safestor Mobile, which protects customers stored belongings; and Safemove Plus, which provides rental customers with a layer of primary liability protection. The companyÂ’s Life Insurance segment provides life and health insurance products primarily to the senior market through the direct writing and reinsuring of life insurance, Medicare supplement, and annuity policies. AMERCO was founded in 1945 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, acquires, leases, and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines. The company also invests in other aviation assets. As of December 31, 2016, its aircraft portfolio comprised 206 aircraft leased to 71 lessees located in 36 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.