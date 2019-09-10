Reviewing Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB)’s and TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCF)’s results

As Regional – Midwest Banks companies, Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) and TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerant Bancorp Inc. 17 2.96 N/A 1.16 15.83 TCF Financial Corporation 41 4.40 N/A 1.97 10.83

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Amerant Bancorp Inc. and TCF Financial Corporation. TCF Financial Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Amerant Bancorp Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Amerant Bancorp Inc. is currently more expensive than TCF Financial Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Amerant Bancorp Inc. and TCF Financial Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerant Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 0.6% TCF Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.2% 1.2%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Inc. and TCF Financial Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerant Bancorp Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 TCF Financial Corporation 0 2 1 2.33

Amerant Bancorp Inc.’s downside potential is -8.64% at a $18.5 average price target. TCF Financial Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $44.67 average price target and a 10.13% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that TCF Financial Corporation looks more robust than Amerant Bancorp Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.4% of Amerant Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.3% of TCF Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Amerant Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 68.66%. Comparatively, 1.1% are TCF Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amerant Bancorp Inc. 2.45% -15.84% 2.4% 31.38% 0% 41.28% TCF Financial Corporation -1.79% 2% -1.97% -4.81% -16.12% 9.7%

For the past year Amerant Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than TCF Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors TCF Financial Corporation beats Amerant Bancorp Inc.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides consumer loans; loans secured by personal property, as well as unsecured personal loans; auto financing products; commercial real estate and business lending products; lease and equipment financing products; inventory financing products; and residential, consumer, and small business lending products. In addition, the company offers treasury services, such as investment and borrowing portfolios, as well as manages capital, debt, and market risks. Further, it provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; and check cashing and remittance services. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 339 branches consisting of 191 traditional branches, 145 supermarket branches, and 3 campus branches. TCF Financial Corporation was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Wayzata, Minnesota.