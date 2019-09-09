Reviewing Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB)’s and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)’s results

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) compete against each other in the Regional – Midwest Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerant Bancorp Inc. 17 2.78 N/A 1.16 15.83 KeyCorp 17 2.88 N/A 1.67 10.99

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Amerant Bancorp Inc. and KeyCorp. KeyCorp appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amerant Bancorp Inc. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Amerant Bancorp Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Amerant Bancorp Inc. and KeyCorp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerant Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 0.6% KeyCorp 0.00% 12.8% 1.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Inc. and KeyCorp are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerant Bancorp Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 KeyCorp 0 2 1 2.33

Amerant Bancorp Inc.’s downside potential is -2.63% at a $18.5 average target price. Competitively the average target price of KeyCorp is $18.67, which is potential 5.30% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that KeyCorp seems more appealing than Amerant Bancorp Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Amerant Bancorp Inc. and KeyCorp has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.4% and 82.9%. Insiders held 68.66% of Amerant Bancorp Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.5% are KeyCorp’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amerant Bancorp Inc. 2.45% -15.84% 2.4% 31.38% 0% 41.28% KeyCorp -0.38% 2.97% 5.88% 10.4% -13.14% 24.29%

For the past year Amerant Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the bank holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients in the United States. The companyÂ’s Key Community Bank segment offers deposit and investment products; personal finance services and loans, including residential mortgages, home equity, credit cards, and various installment loans; deposits, investment and credit products, and business advisory services; and financial, estate and retirement planning, and asset management services to high-net-worth clients. This segment also provides commercial lending, cash management, equipment leasing, investment, insurance including commercial property and casualty, as well as captive insurance and employee benefit programs, succession planning, access to capital markets, derivatives, and foreign exchange services to mid-sized businesses. Its Key Corporate Bank segment offers a suite of banking and capital market products, such as syndicated finance, debt and equity capital market products, commercial payments, equipment finance, commercial mortgage banking, derivatives, foreign exchange, financial advisory, and public finance, as well as commercial mortgage loans for middle market clients comprising consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public, real estate, and technology sectors. In addition, KeyCorp provides personal, securities lending, and custody services; access to mutual funds; treasury, investment and international banking, and investment management services; public retirement plans, and foundations and endowments plans; and financial services consisting of community development financing, securities underwriting, and brokerage, as well as merchant services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 1,217 retail banking branches and 1,593 automated teller machines, as well as a telephone banking call center. KeyCorp was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.