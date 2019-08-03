Reviewing Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB)’s and Its Peers results

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) is a company in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Amerant Bancorp Inc. has 24.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 59.06% institutional ownership for its rivals. 68.66% of Amerant Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.67% of all Regional – Midwest Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Amerant Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerant Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6.70% 0.60% Industry Average 27.12% 10.05% 1.12%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Amerant Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Amerant Bancorp Inc. N/A 17 15.83 Industry Average 305.24M 1.13B 14.97

Amerant Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Amerant Bancorp Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Amerant Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerant Bancorp Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.33 1.45 2.68

With average target price of $17, Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a potential downside of -3.95%. The potential upside of the competitors is 5.26%. Given Amerant Bancorp Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Amerant Bancorp Inc. is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Amerant Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amerant Bancorp Inc. 2.45% -15.84% 2.4% 31.38% 0% 41.28% Industry Average 1.71% 2.78% 4.07% 7.89% 5.97% 13.23%

For the past year Amerant Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Dividends

Amerant Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.