Reviewing Amdocs Limited (DOX)’s and GSE Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP)’s results

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) and GSE Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) compete against each other in the Business Software & Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amdocs Limited 58 2.12 N/A 2.61 24.54 GSE Systems Inc. 3 0.50 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Amdocs Limited and GSE Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Amdocs Limited and GSE Systems Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amdocs Limited 0.00% 10.4% 6.7% GSE Systems Inc. 0.00% -10.4% -4.9%

Volatility & Risk

Amdocs Limited is 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.42 beta. GSE Systems Inc.’s 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.22 beta.

Liquidity

Amdocs Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, GSE Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. GSE Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amdocs Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.4% of Amdocs Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.7% of GSE Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.8% of Amdocs Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.4% of GSE Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amdocs Limited -0.02% 3.41% 16.47% 15.59% -5.23% 9.24% GSE Systems Inc. 1.32% 2.67% -9.06% -21.31% -19.63% 10%

For the past year Amdocs Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than GSE Systems Inc.

Summary

Amdocs Limited beats GSE Systems Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its customers to contextual and personalize interactions in interaction channels. It also provides network solutions to design, deploy, operate, and optimize mobile networks; operational support systems for fixed line, broadband, wireless, and cable TV networks; and network optimization suite to plan, build, launch, manage, and optimize radio access networks. In addition, the company offers network functions virtualization standards-based software solutions to virtualize network services; and network control products, whcih manage the subscriber or device experience in real time, including controlling access to 3G, 4G, fixed, and convergent networks, as well as managing the consumption of bandwidth. Further, it provides Internet of things monetization and connected home platforms to support connected devices, a cloud-based environment to offer integrated home services, and a solution that allows enterprises to purchase connectivity from service providers in a wholesale mode. Additionally, the company offers mobile financial services, and big data management and analytics products; and entertainment and media solutions that enable the management of media and advertising selling, fulfillment, operations, advertiser and consumer experience, and financial processes in digital and print media, as well as Amdocs Optima, a converged multi-tenant digital customer management and commerce platform. It also provides thought leadership and advisory, systems integration, transformation, managed, digital business operations for order to activation, order gateway, testing, revenue guard, and network services; and Amdocs Academy, a cloud-based learning portal. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

GSE Systems, Inc. provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries. The Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segment offers instructors, procedure writers, work management specialists, planners, and training material developers for the nuclear power industry. The company markets its products and services through a network of direct sales staff, agents and representatives, and strategic alliance partners. GSE Systems, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Sykesville, Maryland.