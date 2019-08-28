Reviewing Amdocs Limited (DOX)’s and Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)’s results

We are contrasting Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) and Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Software & Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amdocs Limited 59 2.13 N/A 2.61 24.54 Fair Isaac Corporation 297 8.77 N/A 5.24 66.33

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Amdocs Limited and Fair Isaac Corporation. Fair Isaac Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Amdocs Limited. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Amdocs Limited is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amdocs Limited 0.00% 10.4% 6.7% Fair Isaac Corporation 0.00% 59.1% 11.9%

Volatility & Risk

Amdocs Limited is 58.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.42 beta. Fair Isaac Corporation’s 20.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.2 beta.

Liquidity

Amdocs Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Fair Isaac Corporation are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Amdocs Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Fair Isaac Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Amdocs Limited and Fair Isaac Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amdocs Limited 0 1 0 2.00 Fair Isaac Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

$75 is Amdocs Limited’s average target price while its potential upside is 17.63%. Fair Isaac Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $305 average target price and a -12.13% potential downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Amdocs Limited seems more appealing than Fair Isaac Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Amdocs Limited and Fair Isaac Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 97.4% and 87.5% respectively. 4.8% are Amdocs Limited’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.7% of Fair Isaac Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amdocs Limited -0.02% 3.41% 16.47% 15.59% -5.23% 9.24% Fair Isaac Corporation 0.74% 9.69% 28.25% 59.56% 73.59% 85.79%

For the past year Amdocs Limited has weaker performance than Fair Isaac Corporation

Summary

Fair Isaac Corporation beats on 11 of the 12 factors Amdocs Limited.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its customers to contextual and personalize interactions in interaction channels. It also provides network solutions to design, deploy, operate, and optimize mobile networks; operational support systems for fixed line, broadband, wireless, and cable TV networks; and network optimization suite to plan, build, launch, manage, and optimize radio access networks. In addition, the company offers network functions virtualization standards-based software solutions to virtualize network services; and network control products, whcih manage the subscriber or device experience in real time, including controlling access to 3G, 4G, fixed, and convergent networks, as well as managing the consumption of bandwidth. Further, it provides Internet of things monetization and connected home platforms to support connected devices, a cloud-based environment to offer integrated home services, and a solution that allows enterprises to purchase connectivity from service providers in a wholesale mode. Additionally, the company offers mobile financial services, and big data management and analytics products; and entertainment and media solutions that enable the management of media and advertising selling, fulfillment, operations, advertiser and consumer experience, and financial processes in digital and print media, as well as Amdocs Optima, a converged multi-tenant digital customer management and commerce platform. It also provides thought leadership and advisory, systems integration, transformation, managed, digital business operations for order to activation, order gateway, testing, revenue guard, and network services; and Amdocs Academy, a cloud-based learning portal. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies. It operates through three segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment offers pre-configured decision management applications designed for various business problem or process, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management, as well as associated professional services. The Scores segment provides business-to-business scoring solutions and services, including myFICO solutions for consumers that give clients access to analytics to be integrated into their transaction streams and decision-making processes, as well as associated professional services. The Decision Management Software segment offers analytic and decision management software tools, as well as professional services. The company offers a portfolio of applications, tools, and services in the cloud to clients through its FICO Analytic Cloud, FICO Decision Management Suite, and FICO Decision Management Platform. Fair Isaac Corporation markets its products and services primarily through its direct sales organization; indirect channels; subsidiary sales organizations; and resellers and independent distributors, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Fair Isaac & Company, Inc. and changed its name to Fair Isaac Corporation in July 1992. Fair Isaac Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.