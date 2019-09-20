Reviewing AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCIU)’s and TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR)’s results

We are contrasting AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU) and TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 TMSR Holding Company Limited 2 0.71 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AMCI Acquisition Corp. and TMSR Holding Company Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us AMCI Acquisition Corp. and TMSR Holding Company Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% TMSR Holding Company Limited 0.00% -0.7% -0.4%

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AMCI Acquisition Corp. Its rival TMSR Holding Company Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. AMCI Acquisition Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than TMSR Holding Company Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AMCI Acquisition Corp. and TMSR Holding Company Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.2% and 0.1%. Comparatively, 81.6% are TMSR Holding Company Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMCI Acquisition Corp. 1.28% 1.07% 3.94% 0% 0% 3.52% TMSR Holding Company Limited -1.5% -19.13% -22.94% 3.98% -73.53% -14.37%

For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. has 3.52% stronger performance while TMSR Holding Company Limited has -14.37% weaker performance.

Summary

AMCI Acquisition Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors TMSR Holding Company Limited.

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.